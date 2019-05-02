Governor Ron DeSantis was the keynote speaker at Thursday’s 68th annual National Day of Prayer at the State Capitol.

He told those praying that despite a separation of church and state, out nation was very much founded on the principle of a belief in God.

The biggest part of the revolution our country was the idea that our rights are God given. Not given given by government but we have natural inalienable rights life liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and really from the beginning of our country to the present, you know all the great Triumphs in our history have recognized that principle,” said DeSantis.

The Governor will lead a trade mission to Israel later this month.