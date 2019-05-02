The Florida League of Cities is calling on the Governor to veto a bill that would require local governments provide cancer benefits to firefighters.

State Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis joined a coalition of lawmakers Thursday morning condemning the League of Cities for its stance on the issue.

He’s asking individual cities to break with the League’s position and show their commitment to protecting firefighters.

“My question to them is okay why do we need to question providing a cancer benefit for somebody who is sacrificing their life 24/7, 365 for your family? So i think they’re pretty selfish in their efforts and their messaging,” said Patronis.

Patronis says he anticipates Governor Ron DeSantis will sign the bill, despite concerns from cities.