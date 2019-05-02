Controversy continues to surround attempts to pass a bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida.

It has resulted in at one protester being arrested, and another given a trespass warning.

During the Sanctuary Cities debate late Wednesday, at least one protester was arrested and another given a trespass warning when they disrupted debate in the House.

Thursday began with what appeared to be an agreement between the House and Senate sponsors.

“Florida is going to be a state that respects the rule of law and if you are going to commit crimes in our state, we’re going to be serious about punishing you,” said House Sponsor Representative Cord Byrd.

“What we don’t have is the punitive damages in terms of fines on both the elected officials and the municipalities themselves,” said Senate Sponsor Joe Gruters.

But shortly after lunch, Gruters interrupted the Governor at the National Day of Prayer ceremony.

The two met behind closed doors before moving to the Governor’s Office.

The issue is a top priority for the Governor

A short time later, the Senate brought the bill up.

Democrats in the Senate offered more than 50 amendments.

One by one, they were shot down.

At the center of the dispute was whether the Department of Children and Families would be required to report someone to the Federal Government.

An exemption had been added to the Senate bill by Democrats while many Republicans were out of the room previously, but an exemption for DCF was a deal breaker for the House.

“We were not in the law going to create a Sanctuary agency,” said Byrd. “That would completely subvert the policy we were trying to accomplish.”

While the Senate approved the legislation Thursday, the bill still has to go back to the House, where anything could happen.

If the House approves of changes made by the Senate, the next stop is the Governor’s desk.

Under the compromise, local officials who violate the law could be suspended by the Governor.