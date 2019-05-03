Both Democrats and Republicans are celebrating the Florida Legislature’s proposed 2019 budget.

Highlights of the $91.1 billion budget include a $243 bump in per student funding for schools, $680 million for the environment, and $220 million for hurricane recovery.

Republicans touted the ability for the state to increase spending, while still cutting taxes.

”With this organically growing budget we’ve been able to put more money into infrastructure, education, healthcare. The needs of our constituents,” said Rep. Dane Eagle.

Democrats, while unhappy with some aspects of the budget, were positive overall during debate in the House Friday.

“I stand in good faith and I choose to look at this particular budget not as half empty, but as half full,” said Rep. Ramon Alexander.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol Saturday to take a final vote on the 2019 budget, bringing this year’s legislative session to an end.