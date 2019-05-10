More than four dozen new State Troopers got their badges Friday morning witnessed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The cadets have been training since last October.

Sounding off, 54 cadets marched into the ceremony for the 141st Florida Highway Patrol graduating class.

“Obviously we’re looking for the best, who have the best background, who really are going to support the mission of courtesy, service and protection,” said FHP Chief of Public Affairs Captain Thomas Pikul.

Six months of intense training, learning to shoot, drive defensively, and much more led them to this moment.

A point not taken lightly by Governor Ron DeSantis.

“You very well may be called into action after a Hurricane or after some type of emergency situation and I think that after the training that you’ve gone through, after proving your medal, I think you’re going to be ready to discharge those responsibilities,” said DeSantis.

The new troopers will serve all through the state, from Pensacola to the Florida Keys.

We spoke with two new troopers, both headed to serve in Miami.

“I know we’ll be prepared when we go out there because the instructors we had prepared us well,” said Trooper Celeste Sanchez.

Trooper Lynn Lalane says it was seeing her cousin serve as an FHP trooper that inspired her to join.

“Me personally, this was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, physically, emotionally and I’m just excited. I’m proud,” said Lalane.

FHP says it’s always looking for new recruits.

Starting salaries range from 34 to $39,000 a year, depending on where you’re stationed.

Currently there are 1,700 FHP troopers.

You can apply to FHP by clicking this link.