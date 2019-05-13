Financial Regulator Suspended with PayMay 13th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda
Ronald Rubin, the state’s top financial regulator has been suspended with pay. Shown here from his February 26th job interview with the Governor and Cabinet, Rubin is the subject of a sexual harassment complaint made public late Friday afternoon. In it, Rubin is alleged to have taken a female employee to his nearby condo on their way to and from lunch, making the employee feel like she later had to hide from him. He also invited her to a conference in Washington D.C. The unnamed woman sought a different position within the agency.
