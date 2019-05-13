Ronald Rubin, the state’s top financial regulator has been suspended with pay. Shown here from his February 26th job interview with the Governor and Cabinet, Rubin is the subject of a sexual harassment complaint made public late Friday afternoon. In it, Rubin is alleged to have taken a female employee to his nearby condo on their way to and from lunch, making the employee feel like she later had to hide from him. He also invited her to a conference in Washington D.C. The unnamed woman sought a different position within the agency.