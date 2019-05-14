The Statue of Frances Epps, the grandson of Thomas Jefferson, is back on the FSU campus.

It was removed in January after student opposition and a task force report found, while Epps played a roll in establishing FSU, he was not the founder.

It was also learned he was a slave owner.

Now a plaque paints a more true picture of his past, both good and bad, and the statue is now in a less prominent place.

FSU criminology major James French told us we can all learn from the replacement.

“Just in general, I think history, good or bad, we learn from it. And if we try to take that away, we can make the same mistakes again. So, I’m not saying its right or wrong, but if if it is wrong, we still need to have that,” said French.

The same task force that suggested relocating the statute also recommended the renaming of BK Roberts Hall at the FSU law school.

Roberts blocked a black man from attending law school.

The change required legislative approval, but the legislation did not pass.