Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Josh Billings
    "Words are often seen hunting for an idea, but ideas are never seen hunting for words."
  • Edmund Hillary
    "It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves."
  • Hosea Ballou
    "Real happiness is cheap enough, yet how dearly we pay for its counterfeit."
  • Oscar Wilde
    "Everything popular is wrong."

School Funding Referendums Must Now Share With Charter Schools

May 15th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Local communities that vote to increase property taxes to help fund local schools will now have to share the money with charter schools.

The change is part of the tax package signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday.

Carole Gauronskas with the Florida Education Association said it stifles the voices of voters.

“The referendum money that was voted on by the voter in the local district said we want to support, we want to tax ourselves for our local neighborhood schools,” said Gauronskas. “Tallahassee is overreaching. They are taking away the will of the voter and they’re saying what you did doesn’t matter in the voters booth. We’re telling you how you’re going to spend that money going forward and you’re going to split it with charter schools.”

23 counties that approved similar tax increases prior to July 1st, 2019 are exempt from sharing the funding with charter schools.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com