About a dozen anti-death penalty advocates held a memorial service at the state capitol for serial killer Bobby Long and his ten victims Friday.

Long was executed Thursday and was the first inmate executed under Governor Ron DeSantis.

Pastor Brant Copeland with First Presbyterian Church said he was disappointed to see the new Governor sign the death warrant.

“I am disappointed that Governor DeSantis has signed a warrant so soon after taking office, but I am hopeful that if we can sit down with Governor DeSantis and show him the evidence and appeal to his own humanity he might change his mind about signing future warrants,” said Copeland.

28 inmates were executed under former Governor Rick Scott, the most of any Governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.