Florida Gulf Coast University signed an agreement with Tel Aviv University to cooperate on growing both schools entrepreneurial studies on Tuesday.

The plan will provide each school with greater opportunities for students to learn says FGCU’s Dr. Saundra Kauanui.

“I actually just finished talking to the professor who runs the program here, and we’re already setting up and talking about some exchange program,” said Kauanui. “So, I can see a lot of opportunity, also we do have opportunities for venture capital, one of the things we’ve not been able to do is venture capital seed funding for students and what’s interesting is it’s non-equity holding, so the kids get it as grants, the students get it as grants, and it gives them the opportunities to start their businesses.”

Kauanui says a significant number of student could benefit from the agreement.

“Our program’s got between our undergraduate and a team of our graduate students as well as our runway students we’ve probably got about 650-700 students now at minimum that potentially would be somebody who would be impacted by it,” said Kauanui. “I’m not sure what the size is of their entrepreneurship program, at the undergraduate level he’s just starting to develop an undergraduate degree program so I think we’ll be able to help them grow that.”