FIU to Partner With Israeli University to Study Anxiety

May 28th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida International University signed a five year agreement with Tel Aviv University to explore why children become anxious and how to avoid the negative consequences of that anxiety on Tuesday.

FIU President Mark Rosenberg says the two will share a $5 million grant.

“Our psychologists will identify new solutions for addressing child anxiety, new solutions for addressing depression, for reducing individuals who drop out, and in particular, they’re very concerned with child suicide, and they’re going to find a new way to treat the causes and conditions that lead to child depression,” said FIU President Mark Rosenberg. “So we’re very excited about it, 5 year study, $5 million National Institute of Mental Health, FIU and Tel Aviv University.”

