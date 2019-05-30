The state’s Chief Financial Regulator, in the job less than four months, is fighting back against allegations claiming he harassed female employees.

Robert Rubin sent a memo that said he is being fired because he refused to hire someone suggested by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

In Israel Thursday, Patronis denied he ever asked Rubin to hire anyone.

“We issued a statement yesterday I think it’s been pretty clear by the preliminary findings of the IG report that there ‘s definitely issues afoot.If I could remove them unilaterally, I would,” said Patronis.

Firing Rubin requires three out of four votes on the state Cabinet.

One of them would have to be the Governor, who also from Israel, suggested that the writing is on the wall.

“I haven’t seen the inspector general report yet but obviously if the CFO has taken that position, you know, that does’t look good for Mr. Rubin,” said DeSantis.

Action to fire Rubin could come as early as next Tuesday, when the Governor and Cabinet meet again in Tallahassee.