It has been a whirlwind trade mission to Israel for Governor Ron DeSantis and about 100 other Floridians on the trip with him.

The the trip has been a nonstop affair.

The four and a half day trip was filled with 12 and 16 hour days.

The schedule for the Governor’s last day in Israel was turned upside down when a last minute meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled.

“The relationship’s good. He went over some of the threats Israel faces and the map of the Middle East and showed the pockets of ISIS,” said DeSantis.

The meeting prompted an Israeli journalist to ask whether the Governor have his eye on the Oval Office.

“Certainly not in 2020, you can guarantee that,” said DeSantis.

After the Netanyahu meeting, the Governor placed two notes on the Western Wall.

The first asked God to spare the state from any hurricanes this year.

“So that would be wonderful if we could get through this hurricane season,” said DeSantis.

The second came from a young girl who lost her home in the Panhandle during Hurricane Michael.

“She had a note, asking me to put in the Western Wall,” said DeSantis. “So I did not read it, you know privacy, but I did put her note in the Western Wall.”

The Governor also placed a wreath at a holocaust museum Thursday, to honor the six million Jews who lost their lives in Nazi Concentration Camps.

A round table discussion on school safety followed.

During the meeting a former senior Israeli intelligence officer Uzzi Sheyia told the Governor that social media was emboldening terrorists and major companies were doing nothing about it.

“They’re allowing well known, black listed terrorist entities to use them knowingly,” said Sheyia.

On top of all the agreements that have been signed throughout the trip, the journey to Israel has definitely solidified Ron DeSantis’ status as the most Israel-friendly governor in America.

The Governor leaves Israel at 7 am local time or 11 pm Eastern Time Thursday.

They’ll get back to the state mid-afternoon Friday.