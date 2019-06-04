Welcome to

Florida Cabinet Recognizes FDLE Annual Award Winners

June 4th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The Governor and Cabinet adopted a resolution Tuesday morning and recognized the winners of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Annual Awards.

Four winners were recognized, including Jennifer Clark, a crime lab analyst in Tampa, whose forensic work led to the arrest of the suspect in the 2017 Seminole Heights killing spree.

Special Agent Jennifer Wolf, Officer Joseph Wyland and Research and Training Specialist Deborah McDonald were also recognized.

“The FDLE mission is to protect Florida’s citizens and visitors, and it is the mission that we are committed to each and every day, so on behalf of the award winners, we thank you for this opportunity and we thank you for honoring us today,” said McDonald, who was awarded FDLE Distinguished Member of the Year.

The winners beat out more than 200 members who were nominated for the 2019 awards.

