Governor Ron DeSantis’s was back at work in the State Capitol Tuesday, but his trip to Israel is being criticized on social media as a junket.

However, there have been some positive outcomes so far, and more are likely to follow with time.

In Israel, from daylight to dark, the Governor was on the move.

However, the twitter sphere has been taking him to task for the trip.

While most paid their own way, the Governor, three Cabinet members, and a staff of 20, including the heads of at least three agencies traveled on the taxpayers dime.

“I mean, we’ve been working hard,” said DeSantis last Thursday.

Dozens of agreements were signed between Florida Universities and Israeli institutions.

At a Chamber of Commerce meeting, 500 heard the Governor pitch Florida.

“I would say Florida right now in our country is second to none in terms of a place to build a business,” said DeSantis.

Minutes later he was behind closed doors meeting the CEO of Insightec Eyal Zadicario, an Israeli based company with a US headquarters in Miami.

“The company basically developed insidious neural surgery, transforming neural surgery to completely outpatient, no hospitalization,” said Zadicario.

“They want to really expand the footprint in Florida and I think we have an opportunity to link them with some of our universities,” said DeSantis.

Even Enterprise Florida’s Senior Vice President for International Relations Manny Mencina said its going to take time to know how successful this trip will be.

“I think what you are doing here is building an infrastructure that’s going to pay results for many years to come,” said Mencina.

The trips costs are still being calculated.

An advance security detail arrived in Israel a week before the Governor.

Those costs remain classified for security reasons for now.