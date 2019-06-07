Welcome to

Gillum Ethics Commission Approved $5,000 Fine for Gillum

June 7th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The Florida Commission of Ethics approved a deal struck in the case against former Democrat Gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum with a five to two vote.

Four of five charges were dropped.Probable cause was found that Gillum accepted a boat ride from an FBI agent on a trip to New York City that may have violated a one hundred dollar limit on gifts.

Gillum will pay a $5,000 fine.

