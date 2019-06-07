A coalition of 30 cities, three counties and one Florida resident are suing the state over a law that allows locally elected officials to be suspended or penalized for enacting stricter gun regulations than the state’s.

The group faced off in oral arguments Friday morning, and argued that while it’s the state’s right to preempt gun laws, the state overstepped its authority by giving the Governor the authority to punish elected officials for testing the waters.

Attorney Jamie Cole is representing the City of Weston in the case.

“So it’s really stifled debate, it’s stifled the ability to test the laws, to test the limits of the preemption and it’s really made the country, the state, and the various cities less safe,” said Cole.

No ruling was made in the case Friday morning, but the two legal teams were asked to submit their proposed judgement by 5pm later that day.