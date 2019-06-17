Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • William Shakespeare
    "It is a wise father that knows his own child."
  • Plato
    "Man - a being in search of meaning."
  • Gordon Brown
    "I'm a father; that's what matters most. Nothing matters more."
  • Joseph Addison
    "A man should always consider how much he has more than he wants."

DeSantis Says He Will Put Governing Ahead of Campaigning for Trump

June 17th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Orlando Tuesday for President Trump’s re-election campaign kickoff, but he told reporters Monday that he’ll be doing his job as Governor rather than being a Trump surrogate on the stump every day of the campaign.

“I’m probably not going to be that involved. I mean, I’ll go to this, and if the President needs me, but as for every single day, following this news or that news of the Democrats, I mean. I got a job to do so I’m going to be focusing on that. But I do appreciate you know, what the President has done to help Floridians. Particularly the one’s that have been in need in Northwest Florida,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis was endorsed early in the 2018 campaign by President Trump and it immediately gave him frontrunner status.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com