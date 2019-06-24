The state’s lead fiscal watchdog, Florida TaxWatch is applauding Governor Ron DeSantis on a successful first session.

Florida TaxWatch recommended the Governor veto 106 projects in its annual Budget Turkey Watch Report.

DeSantis followed 49 of the recommendations, but gave 144 projects not on the list the ax as well.

The Governor’s total veto count came in a $131 million, just two million shy of what TaxWatch recommended.

TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro said DeSantis exercised proper restrain with his veto pen.

“Overall we were pleased with the Governor’s budget message, budget vetoes and think his overall budget was really pretty responsible,” said Calabro. “We have a lot more money in environmental preservation, particularly the Everglades, education funding. “

TaxWatch has released its Turkey Budget Report for about 40 years, dating back to Governor Reubin Askew.