Police Get New Tool to Combat Street Racing

June 25th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

It will now be easier for police to pursue and bring to justice illegal street racers in the state.

A bill signed Tuesday by Governor Ron DeSantis removes a requirement that police personally witness street racing to make an arrest.

Now, video evidence and witness statements will be sufficient for police to charge those who engage in street racing.

House sponsor Representative Scott Plakon told us in May the change will make the roads safer.

“There are stories around the state, people have been killed, innocent bystanders,” said Plakon. “A lady in Tampa, with a baby in a stroller, being killed by an idiot that thought this would be fun. This gives law enforcement more tools in their toolbox to address this problem.”

The new law will officially go into effect July 1st.

