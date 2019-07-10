Florida could loose out on billions of dollars from the federal government if the state’s population is undercounted in the 2020 Census.

That’s the message Florida’s lead fiscal watchdog, Florida TaxWatch, is emphasizing ahead of the constitutionally mandated headcount.

TawWatch highlighted a collaboration between the city of Tallahassee and Leon County Commission as an example other municipalities in the state should follow in order to ensure an accurate count.

TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro emphasized the important role counties and cities will play, since the state has thus far decided not to establish a census committee.

“This is a really critical fiscal issue. It’s a critical fiduciary issue and I really do believe, I’m not trying to defend anybody, but I think it’s ultimately a community based issue. Because when you get right down to it, who knows the neighborhoods? Not the state agencies. It’s the local communities,” said Calabro.

Tallahassee’s Mayor and the Chair of the Leon County Commission hold leadership positions at the Florida League of Cities and the Florida Association of counties.