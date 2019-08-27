The Florida Supreme Court was told the so-called Craig’s List Killer, David Kelsey Sparre, who killed a 21-year-old woman he met on the popular website for sex, was represented by incompetent attorneys during his original trial.

His new counsel, Stacy Biggart, argued even though Sparre had at least five lawyers, he got quantity, not quality.

“Mr. Sparre had one death qualified lawyer who can not take Capital cases anymore. He had for other additional lawyers. Who all jumped on his case so they could get death qualified,” said Biggart. “There was confusion at the evidentiary hearing over who was actually lead, who was fourth chair, who was third chair. This was not a well oiled machine. Five lawyers, yes, that was not quality representation. “

Lawyers missed deadlines.

The state calls those missed deadline ‘harmless error’.

The state is asking for the death sentence to be upheld.