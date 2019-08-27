Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Dag Hammarskjold
    "We are not permitted to choose the frame of our destiny. But what we put into it is ours."
  • Georg C. Lichtenberg
    "Everyone is a genius at least once a year. The real geniuses simply have their bright ideas closer together."
  • Samuel Butler
    "Let us be grateful to the mirror for revealing to us our appearance only."
  • Marcus Aurelius
    "The art of living is more like wrestling than dancing."

Craigs List Killer Requests Resentencing

August 27th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

The Florida Supreme Court was told the so-called Craig’s List Killer, David Kelsey Sparre, who killed a 21-year-old woman he met on the popular website for sex, was represented by incompetent attorneys during his original trial.

His new counsel, Stacy Biggart, argued even though Sparre had at least five lawyers, he got quantity, not quality.

“Mr. Sparre had one death qualified lawyer who can not take Capital cases anymore. He had for other additional lawyers. Who all jumped on his case so they could get death qualified,” said Biggart. “There was confusion at the evidentiary hearing over who was actually lead, who was fourth chair, who was third chair. This was not a well oiled machine. Five lawyers, yes, that was not quality representation. “

Lawyers missed deadlines.

The state calls those missed deadline ‘harmless error’.

The state is asking for the death sentence to be upheld.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com