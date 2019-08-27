Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a security audit of all 67 counties back in May.

The audit is complete, but once a report is published it’s not going to advertise what problems were found.

The former president of the Florida State Association of Election Supervisors Paul Lux said the security audit of all 67 counties has been completed.

“The Secretary basically reported to us they had visited all 67 counties already,” said Lux. “And They are in the process of producing a remediation report, and we’ll go from there.”

Lux added he was not aware of how much remediation has been ordered.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the security audit in May after Special Counsel Robert Muller’s report said Russians successfully hacked two Florida Counties in 2016.

“There was no manipulation, It didn’t have any effect,” said DeSantis in May.

But he said the FBI would not let him name the counties, partly because the FBI said it would help the hackers learn how they were detected.

Supervisors Paul Lux and Mark Early were in the Capitol for a rule making workshop on machine security Tuesday.

“I think we are more ready than a lot of states,” said Lux.

One of the biggest challenges supervisors said they’re facing a year ahead of the 2020 election, is hiring people to process petitions, thanks to a new law.

Since July, petition gatherers have been required to register with the state and turn petitions into supervisors within 30 days.

It has required dozens of new hires.

“The law currently says we must be paid for those petitions, either ten cents per petition or the actual cost, which ever is less. So guess which one is less,” said Lux.

Elections supervisors are also sharing a $5 million grant to increase security.

They plan to ask for more when lawmakers meet in January.