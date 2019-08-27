US Congressman Neal Dunn, who represents a large portion of the Florida panhandle, is optimistic about Hurricane Michael recovery.

Dunn said Tuesday that Congress still needs to pass a standard disaster tax relief package to help impacted communities.

And while nearly $7 billion in outstanding insurance claims are still outstanding in the panhandle, Dunn said money has begun to flow.

More than $1 billion in insurance checks were cut for hurricane victims last week alone.

“We’re not finished, but the money has begun to come out. And it’s slow, let’s face it. It’s much slower than we thought it should have been, but finally the money is flowing and I can tell you that on the ground, back in the west end of the district, the morale is picking up,” said Dunn.

Dunn also highlighted legislation he is sponsoring that would offer tax credits for home buyers and businesses that move into disaster recovery areas.