Dorian officially became a hurricane this afternoon and is now expected to be a major storm before making landfall.

The State’s Emergency Operations Center has a skeleton staff on duty monitoring Dorian, but before the weekend, the room will be filled with hundreds making preparations.

“Obviously, we don’t want to pull triggers too late. So we don’t want to do things too early, like evacuate or over evacuate and put people on the road. So these are things the Governor and I were discussing,” said EOC Director Jared Moskowitz.

Complicating the planning are disagreeing models that leave a lot of the state open to landfall.

“People turn on the news and nobody knows where the storm is going, right? They see what’s going on and they factor i, well, where is it going. Is is going to Jacksonville. Is it going to Dade County. But as far as us, we have to plan for all contingencies,” said Moskowitz.

A planned Saturday night FSU football season opener in Jacksonville is also in jeopardy.

Radio talk show host Bobby Mac is one of thousands planning to make the trip, but the storm has him concerned.

“Yeah. Definitely. It’s real close to when kickoff is supposed to be,” said Mac.

FSU said it is monitoring the storm and that, “The safety of the student-athletes and the fans attending the game will, as always, be the top priority.”

The EOC Director said the game is also large on the Governor’s radar.

This is the new administration’s first storm and one of the first things they have done is preposition more supplies in different parts of the state for faster response.

“Think generators. Think pumps. Things of those nature,” said Moskowitz. “So those are things we are seeking to acquire and preposition.”

The state only recently hired a new logistics coordinator, a position that had gone unfilled since the previous administration.

More than anything, the state is urging citizens to stock up, be prepared and most of all pay attention.