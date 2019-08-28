Families of the Parkland school shooting victims are fighting for compensation from the Broward County School Board.

At issue is whether or not each pull of the gunman’s trigger counted as a separate incident, or if the entire shooting was a single incident.

Under state law, a government entity like the school board can only be held liable for $300,000 for a single incident.

“A week later a copy cat shooter could have come into the school had it been open and done the same thing and the school board would be saying, ‘same incidence or occurrence, it was just our negligent security’. That cannot be the rule,” said Stephen Rosenthal who is representing the families involved in the case.

“This is an issue of one occurrence, one incident,” said Eugene Pettis, the attorney representing the Broward School Board. “We don’t have the situation where it’s days or weeks later. This all happened in a matter of a few minutes.”

If the Supreme Court sides with the school board, families would have to get approval from the Legislature for any compensation above the $300,000 cap.