A shifting Dorian has hurricane planners repositioning assets and hoping for the best, but as Mike Vasilinda tells us, the Governor says Florida is still likely to experience some of Dorians wrath.

“Don’t make any assumptions. Remain vigilant and be prepared” cautions the Governor.

He’s also asking you to expect some of Dorians wrath.

“You still looking at really significant storm surge on the east coast of Florida. You’re looking at major flooding events in parts of the state” says DeSantis.

But there is other good news. Gas supplies are improving.

Q:”Governor, how would you describe the fuel situation today as opposed to yesterday?”

“Better, yeah, we’ve had the trucks. They were in all night refueling. Those are now moving to the gas stations.”

Price gouging complaints continue to roll in, now totaling more than 1400. Attorney General Ashley Moody says one gas station raised prices over night “two dollars or more a gallon.”

After visits, culprits lowered prices.

“We have a rapid response team in the field. Investigators responding to locations. I can tell you, there have been instances already where they’ve responded. Prices were decreased, refunds have been given” says the AG.

And in an effort to prevent another nursing home tragedy like the one that took 14 lives during 2017’s Irma, the Agency for Health Care Administration visited every home that was not shown in compliance with generator requirements.

“Every nursing home in this state has a generator with the exception of three that have an emergency plan that would require evacuation” says AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew

Early this week, just 80 percent of the nursing home and assisted living facilities were

listed as in compliance with the law.