As Hurricane Dorian makes its way past Florida’s east coast the state emergency operations center remains on high alert.

While the state was spared the brunt of Dorian’s destructive force, the storm was an important test run for the new administration.

By Wednesday morning the state emergency operations center was breathing a sigh of relief with Dorian reduced to a CAT 2 hurricane.

Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz said the Governor’s prayer for the state to be protected from hurricanes placed in Jerusalem’s Western Wall earlier this year worked.

“Obviously we’ll continue to put prayers in the wall because that might have had some effect here, because otherwise really if you think about it, it’s really just unexplainable,” said Moskowitz.

The state EOC remains on 24/7 level one activation.

Moskowitz said the focus now shifts to emergency response.

“ Some minor flooding at the moment, minor power outages, but that’s what we’re looking at. But obviously we’re ready to respond to any contingencies,” said Moskowitz.

This was the new administration’s first storm.

Thankfully, Florida was spared the worst of Dorian’s strength, but lessons learned through this event will help make sure the state is ready for the next threat.

Moskowitz said the state made the right call preparing for the worst possible scenario.

“There’s not going to be any Monday morning quarterbacking of did we over prepare, because the opposite of that is that we would have underprepared for a category five storm,” said Moskowitz.

The Department of Agriculture is now working to redirect leftover supplies like food and water to the Bahamas.

“That’s what America does. We put Americans first, but we also know our responsibility on the global level to protect and help our neighbors,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

How long the EOC will remain at level one activation hasn’t been determined yet, but emergency officials said they anticipate a quick recovery.

Hurricane season lasts until November 30th.

The state is asking Floridians to stay prepared.