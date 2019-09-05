Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will send water not needed to quench Floridians after Dorian to the Bahamas, while still maintaining a supply in case another storm approaches.

With the storm gone, state officials conceded they were never confident the storm would make a sharp turn North.

State Emergency Planners applauded the Governor after he thanked them.

Dorian’s damage estimates are minimal, likely in the tens of millions, and primarily to the state’s beaches.

With the storm in the rear view mirror, a relaxed chief executive conceded he was never sure Dorian would make the projected turn North.

“We were on edge that whole time,” said DeSantis. “My theme song was the Byrds, turn, turn turn, just like can it please turn as quickly as possible?”

In May, the Governor left a note in the Western Wall in Jerusalem asking Florida be sparred this hurricane season.

“I mean last week the storm was a beeline, a buzz saw across South Florida, and it kinda stalled out and turned pretty dramatically turned 90 degrees to the north,” said DeSantis. “So if we had a hand in assisting that, I’m not going to argue with the big guy upstairs.”

DeSantis also said the real life drill will help in future storms.

“This really helped a lot of these folks hone their skills and try to make us even better going forward,” said DeSantis.

The Governor also said the state will follow up with nursing homes, many of which don’t have required generators.

The Governor reported two Florida deaths attributed to the storm, including one man who passed in a shelter.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.