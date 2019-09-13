The latest track for what could become tropical storm Humberto has moved slightly left or further off the Florida east coast.

In a tweet, Governor Ron DeSantis urged residents to be prepared.

“We are closely monitoring a tropical depression with @FLSERT. Regardless of the exact track or development, Floridians along the East Coast should be prepared for heavy rain and potential flooding, have supplies ready and follow local media for updates,” said DeSantis.

Earlier in the week the Governor urged Floridians to stock up just in case.

“We’re at the height of the season know, and I hope that folks are…if you weren’t fully prepared for Dorian, just think, if you just go now and get a couple things of water, you won’t have to worry about this stuff being off the shelves, but I think you really saw people rushing to do that,” said DeSantis.