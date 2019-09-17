More than $40 million remains unspent from a fund created by lawmakers to pay for the costs or arming teachers and school guardians.

A day after a three hour hearing on school safety, legislation was been filed by State Senator Janet Cruz to shift the money to other school safety measures.

“I’m just simply saying that if its sitting there not being used and if counties don’t want to arm teachers or train people to use guns, then perhaps we can use it to harden schools and make schools safer,” said Cruz.