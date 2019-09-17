Flordia House republicans designated Pinellas County Republican Chris Sprowls as the next Speaker of the Florida House on Tuesday.

Sprowls will take over after the 2020 election.

He told us to expect more of the same conservatism that has come from the House in recent years.

“We’ve done more to dramatically expand choice in K-12 education over the last several years than maybe the last 25. We’re going to continue to build on that. We’re gonna bring down health care barriers. We’re going to expand access to the health care marketplace. We’re going to continue to build on innovation and technology.And we’re going to continue to make Florida the best place to live in the nation,” said Sprowls.

While Sprowls will lead the House, another Tampa Bay Area legislator, State Senator Wilton Simpson is in line to be the President of the Florida Senate in 2020.