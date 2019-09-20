A man and woman charged in the murder for hire of an FSU professor appeared in a Tallahassee court Friday for the last time in jail blues.

On Monday, Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia face jurors in their street clothes.

The state is seeking the Death Penalty against the alleged triggerman Garcia.

Professor Dan Markel and Wendi Adelson divorced a year before the murder.

Prosecutors consider her family un-indicted co-conspirators and believe they paid Garcia through Magbanua for the hit.

On Friday, lawyers squared off over whether pages of divorce filings could he admitted.

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman calling them 500 pages of “bad blood”.

“He said there may be some limited exceptions to that if they make a more specific objection, but in general they can come in. Not for particular truth of each pleading, but in general to prove the motive for the crime,” said Cappleman.

The trial, which begins Monday, could last as long as three weeks.

It is a case that is being covered by several major news magazines including 20/20 and Dateline NBC.