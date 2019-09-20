About 250 protesters, many of them students, rallied at the State Capitol Friday morning as part of the Global Climate Strike.

The movement, primarily youth driven, spurred protests all across the world demanding action to address climate change.

14-year-old Charlotte Stewart-Tilley is the organizer of the rally at the Capitol.

She said climate change is a matter of life and death for the youth.

“It’s our future and I feel like other adults kind of have the privilege of not caring. They don’t have to care because it’s not going to be their future they’re worrying about, but it’s ours and we’re seeing that adults aren’t making any change,” said Stewart-Tilley.

Charlotte told us protesters want the US to recommit to the Paris Climate Accords and pass the Green New Deal.

She also says they want the State of Florida to committee to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.