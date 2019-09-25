The trail of two people accused of murdering an FSU law professor spent its third day selecting a jury Wednesday.

Nearly 200 jurors have been interviewed.

Prospective jurors asked why the two were being tried together, why the death penalty is on the table, and one even told the court he was nervous, which prompted this response from Judge James Hankinson.

“I mean everybody’s nervous. I mean, if you weren’t, that would be a little scary. Truthfully, if you weren’t a little bit nervous. I’m a little bit nervous when I come in here. The attorneys are nervous. It’s kind of the glare, the spotlight here, but we will give you plenty of guidance so you don’t feel like you’re just making it up,” said Hankinson.

Opening arguments are expected Thursday in the trial that is expected to take up to three weeks.