An appellate court has upheld the state’s red flag law, which was passed in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

It allows law enforcement to petition a court and prohibit individuals deemed to be a threat from owning firearms for up to a year.

The announcement comes as lawmakers hold discussions investigating mass violence and potential legislation to make the state safer.

Beth DuMond with Moms Demand Action hopes the latest ruling will push lawmakers to expand the current red flag law to also allow family members to petition a court if they believe a loved one shouldn’t own firearms.

“We know that red flag laws work, but we also know that family members are often the ones who best positioned to see that their loved ones are in crisis, which means that they are often the best ones who are positioned to start this process,” said DuMond.

In the ruling, the appellate court deemed the prevalence of recent mass shootings a compelling and urgent interest that justified the state’s red flag law.