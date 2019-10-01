Tuesday brought explosive testimony in the murder trial of two people accused of killing FSU law professor Dan Markel in 2013.

Jeffery Lacasse dated Makel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson for about nine months.

Taking the stand, Lacasse said five days before the law professor was murdered in his garage Adelson told him something that made his stomach turn.

“She said that Charlie had explored all options to take care of the problem, and that he had looked into having professor Markel killed. It would cost about $15,000. And so I didn’t know what to make of it, my stomach kind of flipped. It was like a chilling statement,” said Lacasse.

The former boyfriend was also asked about a dinner two weeks after the murder.

“These are her words. She said Charlie and I went to what he described as a celebration dinner,” said Lacasse.

After lunch break in the courtroom Luis Riveria, the hitman who flipped in exchange for 19 year sentence, said he was told the hit was ordered because someone wanted their kids.

He described what happened as he and accused triggerman Sigfredo Garcia followed Markel into his driveway.

“Soon as I pulled in Garcia jumped out. He jumped out of the car and went around, not around, but infant of the car. Right behind his car and in front of the car I was driving. Went to the drivers side and shot him… Twice,” said Riveria.

Wendi Adelson testified on Friday that she did try to drive by Markel’s house about an hour after the murder.

A police officer on the scene said he’d been alerted to look for the make and model of her car.

Riveria confirmed he Grarcia and the third charged in the murder, Katherine Magbanua, were paid a $100,000 in cash on the day after the hit.

No one from the Adelson family has been charged with a crime and they deny any involvement.