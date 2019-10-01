Following a volley of Tweets criticizing Governor Ron DeSantis, former Congresswoman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham was asked to step down as co-chair of Rebuild 850.

The nonpartisan group was formed after Hurricane Michael to aid recovery efforts in the panhandle.

Rebuild 850 coordinator and longtime friend of Graham, Ron Sachs made the decision to ask Graham to step down.

“Gwen, who has every right as a citizen to express strong opinions that are political in nature, but as volunteers with Rebuild 850, which is completely nonpolitical and nonpartisan, it’s not appropriate to take personal shots at the Governor or anybody. The Governor has made it a priority to focus on recovery in Northwest Florida and that’s our mission too at Rebuild 850,” said Sachs.

Since stepping down, Graham has been active on Twitter, posting support for the panhandle and Hurricane Michael victims.

If you’d like to donate to Rebuild 850 to help those struggling in the panhandle, visit rebuild850.org.