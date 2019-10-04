An under cover FBI agent took the stand Friday afternoon in the trial of two people accused of murdering an FSU law professor.

The agent was used to create concern among conspirators.

In an effort to find a smoking gun in this case and undercover FBI agent approached Donna Adelson.

She’s the mother of the slain FSU Law Professor’s ex-wife.

In April 2016, more than a month before the first arrest in he Markel murder, an undercover FBI agent approached Donna Adelson.

“We know that your family has been taking care of Katie and her friend for quite some time after your problem up north ad been solved,” said the agent a video of the encounter.

Police believe that she’s at the bottom of a conspiracy to kill her son-in-law, over his refusal to allow the couple’s two children to move to South Florida.

“And I want to let you know that my brother, he’s incarcerated, he helped your family with this problem that you guys had up north and we want to make sure that, he’s going through some rough times and we want to make sure that you take care of what he’s going through the way you’re taking care of Katie,” said the agent.

Friday the FBI agent took the stand.

“Well the purpose of a bump is to approach the target or the individual and try to start a conversation,” said the agent.

What happened next, say prosecutors was a series of conversations among the conspirators.

Those wire taps will be played on Monday.

No one in the Adelson family has been charged in this case and the family through its attorney denies any involvement.

The jury is expected to get the case next week.