Lawmakers Seek Parking Protections for Law EnforcementOctober 16th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda
Legislation unveiled Wednesday would prohibit home owners associations from banning law enforcement officers from parking their marked or unmarked cars in their driveway.
The legislation is a result of a Clearwater officer being told she could not park her patrol car in the driveway because it was considered a commercial vehicle.
State Senator Ed Hopper who represents Clearwater filed the bill.
“And I’ve had so many phone calls from other associations like, We want to have a marked cruiser in our community because it is a deterrent to bad things that bad people do. So, we’re going to try our best to correct this inequity, and make sure that any law enforcement officer in a marked or unmarked law enforcement vehicle has the right and privilege to park their vehicle in the driveway,” said Hooper.
Several years ago, lawmakers waded into a homeowners association dispute after the association tried to ban the flying of the American flag.
Sponsors equated that incident to the prohibition of police cars.
Posted in State News | No Comments »