Legislation unveiled Wednesday would prohibit home owners associations from banning law enforcement officers from parking their marked or unmarked cars in their driveway.

The legislation is a result of a Clearwater officer being told she could not park her patrol car in the driveway because it was considered a commercial vehicle.

State Senator Ed Hopper who represents Clearwater filed the bill.

“And I’ve had so many phone calls from other associations like, We want to have a marked cruiser in our community because it is a deterrent to bad things that bad people do. So, we’re going to try our best to correct this inequity, and make sure that any law enforcement officer in a marked or unmarked law enforcement vehicle has the right and privilege to park their vehicle in the driveway,” said Hooper.

Several years ago, lawmakers waded into a homeowners association dispute after the association tried to ban the flying of the American flag.

Sponsors equated that incident to the prohibition of police cars.