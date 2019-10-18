A historic trial at the State Capitol next week will decide whether the sheriff in charge during the parkland shootings in South Florida gets his job back.

The possible reinstatement has become so emotional that at least one death threat has been made.

The family of Meadow Pollack, one of 17 killed in the Parkland massacre, were making the rounds meeting with Senators who will ultimately vote to re-instate or uphold the suspension of former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

State Senator Tom Lee said it was a difficult meeting.

“And they are pretty passionate about seeing Sheriff Israel removed from office. But I found them to be very respectful,” said Lee.

Passionate indeed.

A number, if not all of the Parkland families will be represented in Tallahassee next week.

Andrew Pollack said they are all in unison that Israel not be re-instated.

“He put failed policies in place. Deputies may go in rather than shall. Forty-five calls to the killers house without any type of protocols. Eight of his deputies failed to enter the building. He failed to follow up on a tip this kid was going to be a shooter. He command center failed. A captain resigned. A lutenient resigned,” said Andrew Pollack.

Special Master Dudley Goodlet recommended Israel be re-instated.

The Department pf Law Enforcement is investigating a threat against his life.

The Senate has confirmed a threat against his life is being investigated.

Extra security will be in place in the Capitol on Monday.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association isn’t taking a position.

Republican Sheriffs outnumber Democrats three to one.

Full blown Senate trials like the one that will begin Monday for Scott Israel are few and far between.

“History is watching the Senate just like Scott Israel is, and we will be reviewed how we handle this moment in history,” said Lee.

Since 1968, the Florida Senate has upheld three of every five gubernatorial suspensions of an elected official.