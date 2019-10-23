The Florida Attorney General and the Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joined senior advocates in the Capitol Wednesday morning to celebrate the 11th year since Florida’s Silver Alert Plan was created.

The system was put in place to broadcast information about missing seniors suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Mary Barnes, founder of Alzheimer’s Community Care said the program has helped safely recover 223 seniors to date.

“These lives are precious and no one can put a value on a frightened and valuable human life. And we have the Florida Silver Alert to thank for saving them,” said Barnes.

A total of 2,147 Silver Alerts have been issued over the past 11 years.

You can sign up to receive the alerts via email at at www.floridasilveralert.com.