Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Juvenal
    "All wish to possess knowledge, but few, comparatively speaking, are willing to pay the price."
  • Pope Paul VI
    "Of all human activities, man's listening to God is the supreme act of his reasoning and will."
  • Lucy Larcom
    "If the world seems cold to you, kindle fires to warm it."
  • Theodore Roosevelt
    "Nine-tenths of wisdom is being wise in time."

Silver Alert System Has Saved 223 Seniors Over the Past 11 Years

October 23rd, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The Florida Attorney General and the Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joined senior advocates in the Capitol Wednesday morning to celebrate the 11th year since Florida’s Silver Alert Plan was created.

The system was put in place to broadcast information about missing seniors suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Mary Barnes, founder of Alzheimer’s Community Care said the program has helped safely recover 223 seniors to date.

“These lives are precious and no one can put a value on a frightened and valuable human life. And we have the Florida Silver Alert to thank for saving them,” said Barnes.

A total of 2,147 Silver Alerts have been issued over the past 11 years.

You can sign up to receive the alerts via email at at www.floridasilveralert.com.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com