DeSantis Says Sheriff Israel Removal Brought Relief to Parkland Families

October 24th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Following Wednesday’s formal removal of suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for failures many believe lead to the Parkland school shooting, the Governor took just one question on the removal during a press conference Thursday.

Governor Ron DeSantis said his heart was with the families of those who lost a child.

“The Senate I think handled it well. I think the Parkland families, you know they’ve been through a lot and I think it was a relief and I think they were very satisfied with the vote. Obviously I felt that needed to be done, the majority of the Senate felt that needed to be done, but you know we move on now and we’re going to continue to do the people’s business. I wish it didn’t take this long, but it did and so now we move ahead and go on to the next issues. We’re working with the great budget people and continuing to push forward on a lot of great stuff,” said DeSantis.

Israel may challenge the removal in Federal court, and he has filed to run for his old job in 2020.

