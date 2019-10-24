Welcome to

Suspect Arrested For Throwing Gasoline on Woman in Taco Bell

October 24th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

A transgender Tallahassee resident who is alleged to have thrown gasoline on a woman in a Taco Bell has been charged with attempted murder.

The incident is one of a half dozen fires Wednesday night that police are investigation.

A Church was heavily damaged and at least five cars and a dumpster were set on fire.

Suspect Mia Williams is a black male who identifies as a woman.

Williams was arrested at 5 AM Thursday morning.

