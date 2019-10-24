Suspect Arrested For Throwing Gasoline on Woman in Taco BellOctober 24th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda
A transgender Tallahassee resident who is alleged to have thrown gasoline on a woman in a Taco Bell has been charged with attempted murder.
The incident is one of a half dozen fires Wednesday night that police are investigation.
A Church was heavily damaged and at least five cars and a dumpster were set on fire.
Suspect Mia Williams is a black male who identifies as a woman.
Williams was arrested at 5 AM Thursday morning.
