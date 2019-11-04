With three games left in the season, Florida State University has fired its head football coach after just 21 months on the job.

From one end of the state’s capital city to the other, Florida State’s 9-12 record under Willie Taggert was a financial disaster.

Seats were empty, hotel rooms unoccupied and boosters were threatening to withhold their support.

It will cost the university boosters as much as $18 million to dump Taggert, but FSU Athletic Director David Coburn said the university did the math.

“Season ticket sales, renewals, new tickets moving forward. Obviously those are tied to Booster contributions to the annual fund. You’re looking at the implications for concessions, parking, all of that. When you look at that vis a vie the cost of a buy-out, the cost of a new coaching staff,” said Coburn.

Boosters will pick up the majority of the buy-out.

The firing comes after an especially poor game against Miami on Saturday.

“He had to go,” said FSU Student Jared Bansky.

Coburn said the Sunday meeting with Taggert wasn’t easy.

“It was a pretty emotional conversation for both of us,” said Coburn.

The Garnet and Gold has been a mainstay for Florida State fans for over 40 years.

The past two years have been the ever had.

This will be the second time in three years that Odell Haggins has taken over as Interim Head Coach.

He told the players to keep their heads high.

“We are Florida State,” said Haggins.

In a statement on Twitter, Taggert took the high road saying in part, “My family and I wish FSU nothing but the best and we’ll be cheering on the Seminoles the rest of the way”.

So will businesses in town which are now hoping the financial hemorrhaging is over.

Taggert’s base salary paid by taxpayers is just $215,000 a year.

Boosters will pick up the majority of the buyout, and any money the fired coach makes at another school could offset how much FSU must pay him.