Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Pope Paul VI
    "Never reach out your hand unless you're willing to extend an arm."
  • George Will
    "Voters don't decide issues, they decide who will decide issues."
  • Albert Camus
    "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better."
  • Blaise Pascal
    "You always admire what you really don't understand."

Everglades Restoration Could Be Pivotal to Fighting Rising Seas

November 7th, 2019 by Jake Stofan
The Senate Appropriations Committee got a briefing from the State Department of Environmental Protection Thursday morning.
The state allocated a record $413 million for Everglades restoration projects in 2019.
One Senator asked whether DEP was considering the potential impacts of sea level rise in their restoration projects, and how rising seas could negatively impact the wetlands.
DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein said in short, Everglades restoration is one of the state’s best ways of combating sea level rise.
“Getting water through the system, hydrating, restoring aquifers in South Florida, restoring flow into Florida Bay, creating that hydraulic pressure and head to prevent the speed of saltwater intrusion is one of the most important things we can do as the State of Florida for long term resilience,” said Valenstein.
DEP reports all $413 million has been designated to projects, some of which they expect could be complete by 2023.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com