US Congressman Al Lawson spoke with retirees in the state’s capital city Friday morning.

Lawson fielded questions from his constituents on a wide range of topics including immigration, impeachment and the war in Afghanistan.

The main focus though was healthcare.

Lawson is supporting a bill that would allow Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate maximum drug prices and prohibit prices from exceeding 120 percent of the cost of the same drug in certain other countries like Canada, the UK and Australia.

“And America is the richest country in the world, ain’t no question about it, but we p[ay so much more for prescription drugs,” said Lawson.

Lawson did not endorse universal single payer healthcare, a proposal endorsed by Presidential Candidates including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.