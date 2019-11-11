For the past five years, Altrua, a business in the state’s capital city picks a hometown hero to honor during the Veteran’s Day parade.

This year, there are two, both veterans of the second world war.

“It’s just amazing what these guys did during that period of time and they weren’t ever asked to do it, they just did it because it was the right thing to do for our country and for the world,” said Skip Smelko, President of Altrua Global Solutions.

Selecting World War Two veterans this year was no coincidence.

June 6th of this year marked the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Following behind the marching bands and floats, veterans Brice Thornton, who took part in the invasion, and Julius Fisher, who helped bring supplies to the front lines, took center stage.

They were then honored in a special ceremony.

“The sacrifice that these guys made for our freedoms and what we have here today is second to none,” said Smelko.

Both vets were given gift cards, a year’s worth of home cleanings, letters from US Senator Rick Scott and other tokens of appreciation.

But Thornton tells us he doesn’t think of himself as a hero.

“I’m pledged to defend this country just like you are and so when I was called that’s what I done,” said Thornton. “I was able to come back, have a good life. A lot of my friends didn’t come back.”

Organizers said they’re fortunate to have had the opportunity to honor the two men this year.

The country loses about 350 WWII veterans each day, and the Department of Veterans Affairs predicts the last will be gone by 2044.