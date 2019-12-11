The Governor’s Office was filled with carolers Wednesday morning, but not the kind you might think.

Delivering 20,000 signatures, anti-fracking advocates sang altered versions of Christmas songs with titles like “We Wish You a Frack Free Christmas” in hopes of pushing the Governor to ban fracking in Florida.

Shortly after taking Office Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order supporting a ban on fracking, but last year a proposed ban died in the Legislature.

“We really hope that this legislative session as we head into 2020 that he makes good on his promise and shows that he actually can be a Teddy Roosevelt conservative, that he can be the type of Governor that cares about Florida’s environment,” said Kim Ross, Executive Director of ReThink Energy Florida.

Last year’s effort to ban fracking was criticised because it failed to include all forms of fracking.

Advocates are hoping a blanket ban on fracking will pass in the 2020 session.