From the opening prayer to a moment of silence Tuesday morning, the first item of business for the Florida Senate in the 2020 legislative session was to pay tribute to the three fallen Navy men who were killed in the December 6th terrorist attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Also present and honored were dozens of law enforcement officers who brought the shooter down.

“We pray and remember the hero’s from the tragic events of December sixth in Pensacola. Especially of the three who paid the ultimate sacrifice. We lift up our prayers to thanks giving for the first responders from the base, the county, the state and the city who stopped the tragedy and saved innumerable lives. We pray honor on their heroism this morning, and we pray your continued strength for our military, our first responders, and their loved ones,” said NAS Pensacola Chaplain Brian Crittendon.

The US has since expelled a dozen Saudi airmen training at the base.